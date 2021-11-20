I am ready to work and retain NPP in power - Former MCE

Flag of the New Patriotic Party

The former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Awutu Senya, Michael Mensah, has pledged to dedicate himself to working for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ensure their quest to break the 8-year-jinx is achieved.

According to him, the current administration has achieved a lot, and it would be proper for party communicators to tell Ghanaians what the government has achieved.



In a recent interview on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the former MCE extended gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for appointing him as MCE in his first term.



He said he was disappointed in being changed and felt one does not need to be an MCE before he could work for the party.

To him, the NPP must retain the power to continue with its policies and programmes to transform and change lives.



A vote against the NPP, he added, would be a disaster Ghanaians do not yearn for.