I am sad we are celebrating this holy month amid the economic hardship - Sinare

Alhaji Said Sinare, the NDC's National Vice Chairman

As the Muslim holy month of Ramadan (also known as Ramazan or Ramzan) begins, various Ghanaian authorities send their best wishes to the Muslim community. Fasting, prayers, and introspection, as well as charitable giving back to the community, are how individuals immersed in the spirit of festivity mark the month-long celebrations.



The sighting of the crescent moon determines the start date of Ramadan, a month-long fasting celebration.



Taking to Facebook, the NDC's Zongo President and the National Vice Chairman of the party extended their best sincerest wishes to the Muslim community across the world.



The annual Holy month of Ramadan begins today for Muslims all over the world.



They fast from dawn to sunset as part of their fasting practices.



He reminded all Muslims to pray for our beautiful country and to ask Allah's guidance and blessings for all Ghanaians.

He took advantage of the opportunity to call on Muslims to pray for an end to the country's chronic economic difficulties, which have resulted in exorbitant pricing for products and services, as well as the dictatorial leadership styles displayed by the Nana Addo Dankwa-led NPP administration.



Read his full statement below:



H.E ALHAJI SAID SINARE, NATIONAL VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE NDC WRITES...



These gestures are consistent with the Islamic faith's universal objectives.



As Ramadan underpins Islam’s core values of prayer and philanthropy, feeding the poor and needy, and offering support to others, I am disappointed and sad that this holy month falls at a time when nothing in our country is working. Aside from the ongoing economic woes, the country needs prayer, the impoverished need assistance, and we all need Allah's mercy.



The holy month of Ramadan offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to renew our faith in Allah and to show love and generosity to all people, regardless of their religious affiliation, to underline the importance of our peaceful coexistence as one people.

Let us look to our Muslim brothers and sisters as we strive to come to grips with the current economic hardships and join them in praying and providing assistance to those who are suffering in our country.



I want to invite you to use this time of dedication and holiness to pray for an end to the country's economic crises, insecurity, terrible governance, and undemocratic leadership styles for the country to prosper through peace, love, and togetherness.



I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to and inform my dear Ghanaian youths, various NDC youth groups, friends of Alhaji Said Sinare, supporters and sympathizers of the great National Democratic Congress that during the holy and sacred 30 day grace period, I will be taking a one-month hiatus from social media to spend time with Allah.



I take this opportunity to offer my sincerest best wishes to each and every Muslim throughout the country and beyond who is about to embark upon this spiritual journey over the next 30 days. I wish you a happy and peaceful Ramadan.