I am so happy! – Adwoa Safo jams to Lumba song in new video

Adwoa Safo celebrates son’s graduation



Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, had reason to sing praises to God on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, despite her woes back home.



The MP, for close to a year, has been absent from parliament as she is domiciled in the United States of America.



This has led to several criticisms from some of her constituents and members of her own New Patriotic Party, who have accused her of abstaining from parliament to stall government business.



She has, however, justified her absence with the need to attend to her motherly duties.

As part of her motherly duties, the MP on Tuesday attended the graduation of her son, Kelvin Ohene Kantanka Safo-Agyapong, from Applewild School in Massachusetts, United States of America.



A video of a happy Sarah Adwoa Safo singing a song of praise while on her way to her son’s graduation has since hit the internet.



Singing along to Daddy Lumba’s Nea Nyame Tumi Ye praise song, the MP in the video exclaimed, saying, “I am soo happy!”



Meanwhile, the Dome Kwabenya MP has been summoned to appear before the Privileges Committee of Parliament on July 6, 2022.



The MP is expected to appear before the committee in person or via zoom to explain why she has missed more than 15 sittings of the house as stipulated in Article 97 (1c) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



