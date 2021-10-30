I am sorry, forgive me – Shatta Wale apologises for ‘shooting prank’

Shatta Wale has apologised to his fans and the general public

Shatta Wale has apologised to his fans and the general public for his actions on October 18, which threw the country into a state of panic and fear.

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in showbiz as Shatta Wale, has rendered an unqualified apology for pulling a horrific ‘shooting’ prank on Ghanaians. In a Facebook post, he wrote, “All those that felt bad about the whole situation, I want to say am sorry ok. I had to do that sacrifice because God cuz God told me to. Will you forgive me now, so we move to GOG and start jamming?”



He also had a message for the Inspector General of Police, in which he congratulated COP Dr George Akuffo-Dampare for his swift action against ‘Doom Prophets’ in the country.



“Now that you have forgiven me, can you say thank you to IGP Ghana Police Service for calling all the religious leaders to caution them. Please clap for him.”

Shatta Wale and two members of his team were arrested on charges of false publication. They were granted a surety of Ghc100,000 After spending a week under remand at the Ankaful Maximum Security prison.



