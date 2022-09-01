‘I am still angry and pained’ – Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia

Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, GWPMI, has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia.

His issue with the two personalities dates back to last year when he was arrested and kept in custody over a public spat he (Owusu-Bempah) got into with Nana Agradaa – a priestess turned preacher.



Speaking during a church sermon days ago, Owusu-Bempah lamented how President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia played varying roles in his predicament, from his arrest through to detention and processing for court.



He told a packed audience that he did not have a problem in principle with any political party, be it the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, or the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC.



He stressed that he had issues with the President, his vice and some individuals within the NPP. “As for me, I am pained by Akufo-Addo, that order from above that caused me to be handcuffed to a bed, gave me a shock.



Rev Owusu Bempah recounted his sequence of events in making his point: “… people came to my premises and fired shots, my pastors were arrested and I was following up, why was I arrested. I hadn’t physically assaulted anyone, why was I arrested? I got shocked.”

He continued that while in cells he developed symptoms of illness: “I was sent to Police hospital and while a drip was one me in a bed, I was handcuffed to the bed in the name of order from above. Akufo-Addo and Bawumia were in the know and Dampare was doing such things,” he alleged.



Owusu-Bempah also claimed that despite the hard feelings he harbours against both men, they called to felicitate with him on his birthday.



“Afterwards, you call wishing me a happy birthday. You know what…. All your promises you failed to fulfil, yet you allow for me to be arrested despite being the one at the receiving end of abuse and hurled before the court.



“One day, I will speak out. How I suffered because of Nana Akufo-Addo, I put my life in my hand, whenever I am going about, people follow me with guns and cars. You became president and after getting what you want, thrashed me. I should be disgraced?” he quizzed.



This is the second time in months that Owusu-Bempah, known as the Nation’s Prophet because of his closeness to Akufo-Addo is taking a swipe at the President. He recently likened the president to Saul whose heart has become hardened and does not accept the word of God.

Watch a video of his sermon below:







SARA/PEN