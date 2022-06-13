I am the nation's prophet; John Mahama is coming back in 2024 - Prophet Gaisie

Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie

NDC will win a majority in Parliament - Nigel Gaisie

Mahama will win the 2024 elections hands down - Nigel Gaisie



NPP will be the minority in Parliament after 2024 elections - Nigel Gaisie



The Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has prophesied that former President John Dramani Mahama will win the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagebearship race and represent the party in the 2024 elections.



The prophet said that Ghanaians would be facing a lot of hardship, but they should have courage because Mahama would come back and get them out of these challenges by convincingly winning the 2024 election.



Speaking to his congregation on June 11, 2022, Nigel Gaisie added that he is the prophet of Ghana, and he has also seen the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be the minority in the 9th Parliament of Ghana.



. "My name is Prophet Nigel Gaisie; I said I am the nation's prophet… I said NDC would have majority in Parliament… John Mahama is coming back in 2024 … 2024, John is coming back.

"They (NPP) will go back into minority, I hear the voice of the Lord, and I am the prophet of this land, let the old men sleep and dream… I said Cape Coast, Takoradi will fall, and it fell like a timber; I said the NDC would have Speaker of Parliament (and it happened)… say yes to the Lord.



"Ghana should be ready for more hardship, but I saw into time that Mahama is coming back in 2024, and he will win hands down," he said.



