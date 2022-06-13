17
Menu
News

I am the nation's prophet; John Mahama is coming back in 2024 - Prophet Gaisie

Prophet Nigel Gaisie 678.png Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC will win a majority in Parliament - Nigel Gaisie

Mahama will win the 2024 elections hands down - Nigel Gaisie

NPP will be the minority in Parliament after 2024 elections - Nigel Gaisie

The Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has prophesied that former President John Dramani Mahama will win the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagebearship race and represent the party in the 2024 elections.

The prophet said that Ghanaians would be facing a lot of hardship, but they should have courage because Mahama would come back and get them out of these challenges by convincingly winning the 2024 election.

Speaking to his congregation on June 11, 2022, Nigel Gaisie added that he is the prophet of Ghana, and he has also seen the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be the minority in the 9th Parliament of Ghana.

. "My name is Prophet Nigel Gaisie; I said I am the nation's prophet… I said NDC would have majority in Parliament… John Mahama is coming back in 2024 … 2024, John is coming back.

"They (NPP) will go back into minority, I hear the voice of the Lord, and I am the prophet of this land, let the old men sleep and dream… I said Cape Coast, Takoradi will fall, and it fell like a timber; I said the NDC would have Speaker of Parliament (and it happened)… say yes to the Lord.

"Ghana should be ready for more hardship, but I saw into time that Mahama is coming back in 2024, and he will win hands down," he said.

Watch Nigel Gaisie's prophecies in the video below:



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits
Paul Adom-Otchere is not a lawyer - Dafeamekpor
Thomas Partey makes U-turn on name change
50 NPP members who have picked up forms for executive positions
'Let us fear God' - Ablakwa tells Ofori-Atta after GTV interview
Akufo-Addo appointees whose properties Ghanaians will like to know about
Owusu Bempah blames increased cost of kenkey on Russia-Ukraine war
Truck driver plying Ejisu-Kumasi stretch arrested
How serial callers manage to call into radio programmes
Ndc's Brogya Genfi Reacts To Alleged ‘Tribalistic’ Audio Of Osafo-maafo
Related Articles: