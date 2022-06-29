‘I am the only person who can match NPP boot for boot’ – Kojo Bonsu

NDC Flagbearer hopeful, Kojo Bonsu

Former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu, is confident that through him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would ascend the seat of government in 2024 when Ghana goes to the polls.

All other things equal, the NDC would be going against the likes of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is the Vice President of the republic, Alan Kyerematen the Trade and Industry Minister and Kennedy Agyepong the Assin South Member of Parliament.



Given his political background as one of the pioneers of the NDC party, the presidential hopeful believes that he has what it takes to give the ruling party a run for its money in the coming general elections, as the latter determines to break the eight-year jinx.



Mr Bonsu’s objective towards wrestling power for the NDC is to split votes into halves with the NPP in the governing party’s strongholds.



He thus entreated the delegates to entrust him with their power to lead the party into the elections.



“This split of votes I intend to have with the NPP, the NDC should be circumspect.

“If you give me the mantle, I am the one who can split the votes into halves with the NPP to add to what we have to assume power,” he said.



He made the call on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo morning show hosted by Kwamina Sam Biney on Monday, June 27, 2022.



Asked about his prospect of going against the likes of John Dramani Mahama, and Kwabena Duffour among a host of other aspirants, Mr Bonsu said their aspirations and contest make democracy beautiful, where each one is given the right to exercise their wills.



“The beauty of democracy is that it gives opportunity to all. So let’s see what work each and everyone will do” he stated.