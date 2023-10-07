I am the right candidate to win Adentan seat for NPP – Baba Tauffic

Parliamentary aspirant for the Adentan constituency, Baba Tauffic

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako , contributor

A parliamentary aspirant for the Adentan constituency, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, popularly known as Baba Tauffic, believes if chosen as a candidate, the party will be able to win the seat.

According to him, he has contributed immensely to the development of the area and possesses the right qualities to attract the needed votes for the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.



‘Homeboy’ as he is affectionately called in the constituency stated that, in order to take the seat away from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the NPP needs a credible and capable candidate who can win voters on both sides of the political divide.



He asserted that. he possesses these qualities. He is therefore pleading with delegates to choose him as the candidate of the party in the next parliamentary primaries.

“In this constituency, we won’t be able to win the seat with just NPP supporters, so you must bet everything you have on Baba Tauffic. This is due to Baba Tauffic’s ability to get more people to join our party, which will enable it to win the seat this time. I am confident that even NDC members would be pleased that I am the MP for this constituency,” Kwasi Obeng-Fosu told Accra-based Original TV.



“We will work together to improve the Adentan constituency because I appreciate the Adentan people and I will work with everyone regardless of where they are from, who they are, or their party affiliation. Development is based on need," he stated.