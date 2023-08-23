‘I am under intense pressure to contest Suame seat again’ – Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Majority leader of Ghana's parliament, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader of Parliament and Member of Parliament for the Suame Constituency, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has said that he is under immense pressure from members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), to recontest the Suame seat.

According to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, he keeps receiving delegations from the constituency and other stalwarts of the party impressing him not to leave the scene.



The long-serving legislator who has contested and won his seat seven consecutive times since the year 1997 has announced his decision to hang his gloves after twenty-eight years of service in parliament.



Speaking to Kojo Marfo on Abusua 96.5 FM in Kumasi, the legislator disclosed that stalwarts of the party keep knocking on his doors pleading with him to continue representing the constituency and the party in parliament.



“They keep coming to me to say that my experience, years of knowledge, and longevity demands that I contest the seat again,” he disclosed.



The Suame Legislator however insisted he stands by his word to stay out of November’s parliamentary primaries of the NPP.



“I said it yesterday and I am saying it now that I will not contest for the Suame Seat again,” he contended.

The MP who has risen through the ranks of parliamentary leadership having served in seven parliaments further disclosed that several persons were beckoning him to accept a proposal for lobbyists to begin rallying support for an Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu running mate ticket.



He told Kwadwo Marfo that “Kwame Mpiani once said anyone who joins the police wants to be an IGP.



“Even in 2016, people came to me when I was supporting Nana Addo’s bid to begin lobbying for the running mate slot. They were ready to mobilize funds for me but I asked them to rather deploy their efforts to mobilize the funds for the presidential bid of Nana Akufo Addo.”



"Till now people still come to me. They tell me I have the experience and knowledge required to become the running mate of any flagbearer,” he further stated.



Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has declared his unflinching support for the flag bearer bid of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia whom he argues has contributed in phenomenal dimensions to the party and country.



Saturday’s Special Super Delegates Conference will determine the final five of ten candidates to contest November’s ultimate flag bearer race for the party’s 2024 presidential candidate.