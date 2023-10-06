I am very bitter because my colleague MPs are not supporting me – Kennedy Agyapong

MP aspirant for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central and a flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, has voiced his frustration and disappointment at the lack of support from his fellow parliamentarians as he seeks to be the flagbearer of the party.

He said he has been bitter about this treatment from his colleagues.



Speaking on Accra-based Star FM, Kennedy Agyapong indicated that if he had not contested to be the flagbearer of the party, he wouldn’t have known who his enemies are.



“I am worried, especially those who are not ministers that I have helped. My wives keep telling me to try to control the rage, I am very bitter. If I had not contested, I wouldn’t have known my enemies.”



Kennedy Agyapong said he encountered resistance and opposition from his fellow parliamentarians because they were threatened that they would lose their seats if they supported him.



“These MPs, the help I have given them, and some will return, and their excuse is if I support you, I will be penalized. One MP declared that he was going to support me, but they threatened him that his market at Akim Oda, they are not going to do it and that is the Akim Oda MP, I am not afraid I will tell you. That is how bad the situation has been. They are threatening the MPs that if they don’t follow one particular person, they are going to bring somebody to contest you and they are all afraid, but I am not,” he added.

