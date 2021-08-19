I am very difficult to work with – Bridget Otoo reveals

Bridget Otoo is an outspoken media personality

Popular media personality, Bridget Otoo, has disclosed that her strong-willed character and constant habit of asking questions have built her into one of the most difficult persons anyone could work with.



Bridget said she has built a personality for herself where she cannot be easily influenced, a trait which most of her colleagues struggled with.



To buttress her point, Bridget Otoo recounted an instance at TV3 where she declined to interview a public figure because she wasn’t given ample time to prepare for it.



Stating reasons why she failed to perform that particular task thrown at her by her superiors, Bridget said the assignment was abrupt and that she did not want to ask the government official mediocre questions.

“I’m not the easiest of persons to work with because I ask questions. I was once asked to interview someone and I said no because I had not prepared. I told them I won’t go there and embarrass myself. I have great respect for this man’s achievement and I wasn’t ready to sit in front of him and ask about his takes on issues. I declined the interview. I did it for myself because I wasn’t prepared,” she stated in an interview with Joy News monitored by GhanaWeb.



She said being able to easily stand up for herself coupled with the refusal to accept anything thrown at her has helped in mastering her confidence.



“But what message was I sending? Next time they will give me ample time to prepare because great preparation breeds good results. All those moments built me. It gave me great confidence. You won’t come to me unless you are totally prepared on what to do.”



Bridget who is currently the host of Metro TV’s evening news was formerly an employee of TV3.



Prior to Bridget Otoo’s employment at MetroTV, there were widespread allegations that some Jubilee House officials tried to prevent her from presenting her first major broadcast in her new role as a newscaster.