I am well positioned to win the Jomoro seat for CPP – Dr Kwesie

Dr. Patrick Ekye Kwesie

Source: GNA

Dr. Patrick Ekye Kwesie, the Convention People’s Party’s (CPP) aspiring member of parliament for Jomoro in the Western Region, has expressed optimism about snatching the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the general elections.

Dr. Kwesie, who is an industrial management expert and the leader of the Western Nzema Youth League, said even though he failed in his bid to win the seat in the 2020 elections, he had gathered enough experience to finish what he started in the last elections.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, he said, I am confident CPP could win a seat this time around in Jomoro, which is the paternal homeland of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. I represented the CPP in Jomoro in 2020, and now I am confident in the experience gathered to snatch the seat from the NDC.”



He said Jomoro has always been CPP, adding, however, that politics of mischief and patronage had changed and expressed the belief that with him as the candidate, he was sure the party would restore confidence in the electorates.



He called on all party members and the electorate of Jomoro to join forces with him in unity for the party to avoid sliding back into the mistakes it encountered in the constituency over the years.



Dr. Kwesie reminded them that just like other constituencies, Jomoro had its own success stories as well as challenges and failures.

He added that with a legacy of commitment to service, he would endeavour to lead his team to do the best they could to overcome all challenges when given the opportunity to serve as the member of parliament for the area.



He said his campaign team would be presenting a comprehensive manifesto mapping out the path to be followed to achieve the aim of winning the seat for the CPP.



He urged the electorate to assess every parliamentary candidate for the seat as well as the presidential candidate on their individual merits, professional competencies, integrity, and track records in the community and in general media practice instead of voting based on unfounded allegations or vicious propaganda.



“We must not mortgage the future of our constituency to aspiring leaders who have no solid foundation,” he added.



He also cautioned the voters not to allow ourselves to become the

victims of pettiness, prejudice, and sycophancy as they tread the path of adding value and restoring unity and dignity to Jomoro, “the land of resources.”



Dr. Kwesie further advised that voters must also desist from judging aspirants on grounds of discrimination, health, regionalism, or their financial status, as it happened in the past, but rather on how the candidates value their communities, their individual capacities, character, motivation, and commitment.



Meanwhile, the CPP is yet to open nominations for Presidential and Parliamentary Aspirants interested in contesting the 2024 elections on the ticket of the party to file eleven months to the December 7th polls.