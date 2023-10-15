I am worse than Alan – Kennedy Agyapong warns NPP ahead of November 4 polls

Kennedy Agyapong, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, has warned his party in the lead-up to the presidential primaries, scheduled for November 4, 2023.

Speaking in an interview on Skyy Power FM on October 13, 2023, he asserted that he is "worse" than Alan Kyerematen, a former NPP member who has recently resigned to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections.



Agyapong addressed rumors that he might leave the NPP if he doesn't secure the flagbearer position in the November 4 election.



He clarified, "It is not true. Condition wise, I won't leave; I will remain, but I will frustrate you. Yes, I will frustrate you heavily.



“What I am saying is that in the upcoming election, if they don't repeat the chaos and violence we saw on August 26, then I do not have a problem. Whoever wins, I will support.



"But if they repeat the events of August 26, I will give them a showdown, and there's no two ways about it,” he said.

He added "I am a very fair-minded person; I am not asking too much. If nobody is beaten, the votes proceed decently, and Dr. Bawumia wins, I will support. But if there is chaos and violence... I have built my system so that I will get my results, and nobody can cheat me in the elections, so I am only asking for fairness.



“The camping that they went to do at Kingstel Hotel, the same place where we took security there in 2016. This time they should go and camp people…if they want unity, they should stop such things because, for me, I am worse than Alan, oh yes, I am hinting to you that I am worse than Alan if there is no fairness, I will give them a showdown.”



Kennedy will contest for the NPP flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





