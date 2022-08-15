'I anticipate danger after Dwumanafo chief threatened my life' - Mamponteng chief's aide

According to him, the threat came after he had made a comment on a Whatsapp platform

Source: Nana Peprah

Special aid and Secretary to the chief of Mamponteng in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti region has expressed worry over how his life is currently under threat after the chief of Dwumanafo allegedly threatened him.

The threat, according to source, came after the chief had chased him with other people on the Dwumanafo road.



Narrating his ordeal, Mr. Osei Tutu said he is currently living in fear within a hideout due to the degree of seriousness of the threat given by the chief.



According to him, the threat came after he had made a comment on a "Kwabre Mpuntuo" WhatsApp platform which comprises the inhabitants of the Kwabre East.



The source further disclosed that Mr. Tutu passed a comment on the platform concerning the recent press conferences held within the municipality by a group of chiefs on different agendas.



It could be recalled that some combined chiefs from Dwumanafo, Wadie Adwumakase, etc recently organised a press conference to praise President Nana Addo for elating the MP for Kwabre East, Hon. Francisca Oteng Mensah as the deputy gender minister.

Whilst some of these chiefs held a press conference to praise the President, there were some others like the Mamponteng Chief and the Antoa residents who also held a press conference to blame the NPP government for neglecting the Kwabre man in terms of development.



This, according to the source generated a heated argument on the Kwabre Mpuntuo WhatsApp platform between the supporters of the praising chiefs and the critics' chiefs.



"I passed a comment after someone had described the Mamponteng chief's press conference as a lightweight one that would not go anywhere. I also said the Mamponteng chief's press conference carried wait than the others due to the fact that his reign was bigger," he revealed.



According to him, the Chief of Dwumanafo who was part of the praising chiefs chased him with a car, thus after he had paid a visit to Antoa and was returning to Mamponteng.



"I was driving when I saw a speeding vehicle chasing and ordering me to stop. Out of fear, I couldn't stop in the middle of the road because I sensed danger," he added.

Mr. Adu Tutu revealed that he then stopped at a place where he had already reached the Mamponteng township.



"I suddenly saw Nana Owusu Kwarteng II, chief of Dwumanafo, and four other persons. In fact, the chief was very angry at me and began to ask why I passed that comment on the Kwabre Mpuntuo WhatsApp platform. Trying to explain myself that the motive was not meant to insult or denigrate their throne, the angry chief told me I was lucky I didn't stop in the middle of the road; he told me he would have shown me a lesson. He threatened again me to wait and see."



According to him, though the case has since been reported to the Mamponteng police, "I feel unsafe and I'm pleading with the police to quickly take action."



Confirming the incident to this reporter, the Mamponteng police commander, Superintendent Seth E. Kukubor said the matter has been reported to them and they're urgently investigating.



A further investigation reveals that the Dwumanafo chief has been invited by the police to help in their investigation.

Speaking to the accused chief, Nana Owusu Kwarteng II, he said, there was no grudge between him and the Mamponteng chief's Secretary as has been alleged.



Though he confirmed to Ghanaweb that he had been invited by the Mamponteng police, but still denied that he had had any encounter or threatened the Mamponteng chief's aid.



"I have been invited by the police and I was even shocked to hear that someone had reported that I had threatened him. That is never true. I am a chief, and I regard everyone as my son or daughter. How can I begrudge someone who's supposed to be my son?" he quizzed in a shock.