I avoid picking up blacks because they ran off without paying - US-based Ghanaian taxi driver

DJ Nyaami and New York-based Ghanaian taxi driver, Nana Kwame

Source: SVTV Africa

New York-based Ghanaian taxi driver, Nana Kwame has disclosed that they avoid picking up black Americans sometimes because some ran off without paying.

In an interview on ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide,’ Kwame indicated that, unlike the blacks, white passengers pay more than the fee. However, some black passengers even rob them at gunpoint.



“A white passenger would complain about the fee due to the traffic, but they would add $200 to it. In such a situation, a black American would flee without paying.”



"They do that often, but we have to call the police. When we see them on the street, we shun and pick up the white passengers instead,” he told DJ Nyaami.

Nana Kwame mentioned that some even rob us at gunpoint, but “a white man has never left without paying. Whenever you hear that a taxi driver has been shot, it is mostly Senegalese and Malians because they challenge them often.”



Moreover, Nana Kwame shared his experience as a visa lottery winner. According to Kwame, he came back to Ghana from Canada when he won the lottery.