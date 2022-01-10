I await GCAA response - Mensah Thompson to Ghana Air Force

Executive Director for ASEPA, Mensah Thompson

Mensah Thompson alleges usage of Presidential Jet by children of president’s close relative for UK shopping trip

Ghana Armed Forces deny alleged usage of Presidential Jet by President’s relatives



Mensah Thompson writes to GCAA for details on whereabouts of Ghana’s Presidential Jet



The Executive Director for the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability, Mensah Thompson, has stated that he is waiting on the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority to bring clarity to his recent allegations about the usage of Ghana’s Presidential Jet by some relatives of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Mr Thompson, in a recent Facebook post, alleged that some children of a close relative of the president were allowed to use the Presidential Jet for a Christmas shopping trip to the UK.



Following a statement by the Ghana Air Force denying the allegations, Mensah Thompson, who has since retracted and apologized for the allegations, has stated that he is waiting for a response from the GCAA having written to the institution for information on the whereabouts of the Presidential Jet for the period.

According to him, his decision to retract and apologise was based on a call he received from the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Armed Forces in which the Armed Force expressed disaffection over his allegations.



He, however, maintained that the allegation was not targeted at the Ghana Armed Forces or aimed at tarnishing the image of the Army.



Read his full response to the statement by the Armed Forces below:



