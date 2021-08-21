I became a regional minister through the support of others - Tangoba

Former Upper East Regional Minister, Tangoba Abayage

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

Former Upper East Regional Minister, Tangoba Abayage has established that she has come this far partly because people supported her career along the line.

Ms. Abayage said in her quest to give back, she tries to help people although she has limited resources.



Tangoba, who is known for her kind gestures prior to becoming a regional minister in a post on Facebook wrote;



"My sons and daughters come to me everyday for one form of support or the other. I try my best to support where I can. Please don’t begrudge if I can’t. I’m only human with limited capabilities. Deep down in my heart: and if hearts could be opened you’ll know I truly would wish to support."



The former Regional Minister urged people, especially the youth, to see the good in extending help to others.

"For those I’m able to support please let’s use wisely and support others after us. I’m here today because someone supported me yesterday".



A notable kind gesture by Tangoba Abayage is her adoption of the Children's Ward of the War Memorial Hospital in Navrongo. Since the adoption in 2018, Ms. Abayage supports the ward with donations to mark her birthday.



