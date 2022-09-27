I became a street boy at age 7, started smoking at age 13 - 18-year-old reveals

According to Silas, he was influenced by friends to join the ‘street’

Source: SVTV Africa

Silas Twumasi first joined his parents in Kasoa from Kumasi at age 11. Eventually, he moved to Kantamanto, Accra, and began smoking at age 13.

According to Silas, he was influenced by friends to join the ‘street’ at that age. In an interview on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Silas revealed that he was stubborn as a child and often spent time with bad company.



“I lived with my grandparents before joining my parents at Kasoa. That was where it began. I met a guy who took me to where the street guys were.



"They smoked and led a gangster lifestyle, but I didn’t start smoking there. I began with weed at age 13 when I came to Accra. Later on, I added Tramadol, Amnesia,” he disclosed.

According to Silas, he tried to quit smoking but found himself back at the site after a short while.



“I used to go home sometimes when I was about 14 years. My parents would advise and help me clean up, but I couldn’t find happiness back home. So I came here and never went back again.”



Silas acknowledged that he regrets not heeding his parents' advice, but he hopes to make something better out of himself. He mentioned that he is planning on starting a business soon.