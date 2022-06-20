0
Menu
News

‘I became homeless’ – Nana Yaa Jantuah recounts life after quitting PURC

Video Archive
Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: myxyzonline.com

The General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has disclosed how painful it is to be incorruptible.

The former Director of Communication for the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) said she was left with “nothing” when she quit her job.

Speaking in an interview with Magoo on Women On The Frontline, Jantuah recounted how she became homeless after serving her country in that capacity.

“As someone who was a Director of PURC’s Communication Department, I did not have a car when I quit. I was taking trotro,” she revealed.

Watch the interview below

Source: myxyzonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
We’ll 'deal' with you - A.B.A. Fuseini warns Ofori-Atta
Nigeria built National Church without state funds - Bright Simons
The coup d’état is being done – Barker-Vormawor declares
Call me Zaddy - Michy declares on Father’s day
‘I had and have no sexual relations with Shatta Wale’ - Hajia Bintu
I won’t allow anyone without documents to marry my daughter – Netherlands-based Ghanaian
Eyewitness gives account of how KIA passenger died
Otumfuo’s sub-chief blasts Osafo-Maafo