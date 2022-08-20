1
I believe Ghana will be better again - Prof Kofi Agyekum

Sat, 20 Aug 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Dean of the School of Performing Arts at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum has sought to lift up the hope of Ghanaians in believing Ghana will develop.

Speaking to host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly referred to as 'Opanyin Agyekum', noted that sometimes he is tempted to join people to lament in despair about the country.

He was even more worried about some illegal activities going on in the nation which involve politicians and people in power.

One of such illegal activities that came up during the 'kokrokoo' programme was illegal mining, in local parlance called 'galamsey'.

He expressed disgust at the sheer disregard for the negative impact of the galamsey on Ghana's economy and sabotage of the efforts by the President to clamp down this illegality.

Opanyin Agyekum however noted that, in spite of all the negative behavior towards the economy, "I believe Ghana will be better again".

