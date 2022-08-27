I believe Inusah Fuseini's son is innocent – Kokofu

The Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, has said he believes the son of a former member of Parliament for Tamale Central is innocent of fraud charges and money laundering charges against him.

Speaking in an interview on the Krokoko show, he said “I believe he is innocent, so we should all support him with prayers so he will be vindicated.”



31-year-old Abdul Inusah was arrested for his role in a Huntington-based scheme that defrauded individuals in multiple states through the use of false online personas.



A statement from the United States Department of Justice explained that evidence at trial revealed that “Inusah was part of a conspiracy that targeted victims using false personas via email, text messaging, and online dating and social media websites. From at least January 2018 through at least December 2019, the scheme sought to induce victims into believing they were in a romantic relationship, friendship, or business relationship with various false personas. The victims were persuaded to send money for a variety of false and fraudulent reasons for the benefit of the false personas.”



One instance was when one false persona, “Mariama,” was used to induce an Alabama resident into providing $106,000 via wire transfers and cashier’s checks. The amount included $48,000 to pay overdue taxes on a nonexistent gold inheritance in Ghana and $21,000 wired to Bitsav Supply LLC, a shell company set up by Inusah. Another false persona, “Grace,” persuaded a Washington resident to wire funds so “Grace” could maintain her South African cocoa plantation and move to the United States to marry the victim. Other victims of the false personas included residents of Ohio and Florida.



The jury found Inusah guilty of receipt of stolen money, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and two counts of wire fraud.

The wire fraud counts involve a pair of $2,000 Zelle wire transfers to Inusah from the money obtained using the “Miarama” false persona in January 2019.



Abdul Inusah has been scheduled to be sentenced on November 21, 2022, and will face a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison.



However, Abdul has spoken on the matter, in an interview, he said he is innocent of the charges levelled against him and he will soon be a free man.



Speaking in an interview on Accra-based FM, Asaase Radio, he said publications in the media are half-truth publications which have affected his family and friends.



He added that the matter is still in court and he expected to have some engagement between himself, his attorney and the government of the United States of America.

Narrating what led to this development, he said he first received an indictment, which was filed on April 27, 2021, but he received the same via text message in June of the same year.



He recounted that following this, he contacted his lawyers, who took it up and the case proceeded.



He was indicted on two counts – 20,000-dollar wire fraud and receipt of stolen money with regards to the said money.



“I was given a series of plea deals. I refused them because you can only accept plea deals if you have committed a crime. Upon realization that they had already apprehended 9 people who were someway somehow linked to me because I had bought a few of their vehicles somewhere in 2018, while a student at the same university, they were also students, and that was in a different indictment.



“The only reason why I was not involved in that particular indictment was that there was nothing linking me to those people.

“I decided to opt for a trial. I was superseded 3 times to where the count now became 8. I have seen 50 years, but I was offered a plea deal of 6 months jail time, but I still refused until it got to somewhere this month. We went for trial, which lasted for 4 or 5 days till the jury came out with somewhat of a verdict, pronouncing me not guilty for 3 to 4 charges of those counts and 4 charges they thought I was guilty of on those other counts.



“From there, obviously the justice department would have come out with a communique talking about what happened in court during the trial. It was from those that the Ghanaian media fetched its reports from,” he noted.



He also used the opportunity to encourage his family to continue to have faith in him as he would soon be a free man.



“My utmost worry right now is not fighting my case or proving my innocence to the Ghanaian public,” Inusah said.



“My very utmost problem right now will be my family and friends who have been affected by these half-truth publications, with utmost respect because I don’t want to discredit anybody’s work,” he said.

“But these are half-truths, and people’s lives in Ghana are being affected, especially my family and loved ones, and I would like to apologise to them that they should take heart, and keep having faith that their brother and son is innocent and will soon be a free man, and we will rejoice and jubilate with the people of Ghana,” an optimistic Inusah said to Asaaseradio.com.







