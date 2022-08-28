I believe in the spirituality of all-nights — Dr Lawrence Tetteh 'backtracks'

Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, Founder and President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach

Source: GNA

The Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, Founder and President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, says he believes in the spirituality of all-night prayer meetings and will not, on any occasion, condemn it.

He said all-night prayer meetings had their basis in scripture and were important spiritual exercises, of which he had personally been a beneficiary.



Rev Dr Tetteh’s comment comes on the back of a news publication and video circulating on social media implying that he was against all-night church meetings.



The renowned International Evangelist was part of GTV Breakfast Show’s panel recently, deliberating on noisemaking in the country.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Friday, he explained that he was only addressing the excesses of such vigils, particularly the disregard to laws on noisemaking.

“I recently saw a news item, which said I don’t believe in all-nights. This is not the case; I was misquoted. Jesus Christ fasted and prayed for 40 days and nights; Moses, Paul and many others held prayer vigils. I have personally been a great beneficiary of such prayer meetings and can never condemn it,” Rev. Tetteh said.



He, however, advised that such events should be organised at secluded locations to minimise the noise on neighbours, which would ensure respect for neighbourliness.



“My own father in the Lord, the late Rev Akwasi Amoako, used to hold all-night meetings at Santase in Kumasi and Prophet Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie held such meetings at Prampram. I have also organised all-night meetings at Trade Fair, La to prevent disturbances,” Rev. Tetteh said.



“We must not use all-night prayers to disturb others and create an environment for people to condemn Christianity. You can always be spiritual and not only during all-night meetings. I affirm to every man and woman that I believe in the spirituality of all-nights.”