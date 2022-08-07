10
I belong to NDC not a cult headed by John Mahama – Anyidoho

Sun, 7 Aug 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Contrary to reports suggesting that Koku Anyidoho has been sacked from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he insist he is a member of the opposition party.

What he says he is not part is a cult headed by John Dramani Mahama.

Koku Anyidoho made this known in series of tweets he shared to his followers.

He said “I belong to NDC; I don’t belong to a cult headed by John Dramani Mahama. Torfiakwa”.

Anyidoho has fallen out with some members of a political party he was a Deputu General Secretary of.

Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has said that former President John Dramani Mahama has no problems with Koku Anyidoho.

He said the former President according Nii Lantey has offered an open arms to Anyodoho but the former Deputy General Secretary has decided to throw missiles at any opportunity that comes his way.

