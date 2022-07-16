I bought GH¢5 kenkey with my Ghana Card - Otukonor mocks Bawumia

NPP holds 2022 National Delegates Congress

I will choose Ghana Card over 1000 interchanges, says Dr. Bawumia



Ghanaians roast Dr. Bawumia over Ghana Card-Interchanges comment



At the ongoing NPP 2022 Delegates Congress Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress ((NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor, rather chose to throw jabs at the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, instead of a solidarity message.



Mr Otukonor, while delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the opposition party, told NPP delegates gathered at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 16, 2022, that he bought a ball of 'Fante Kenkey' for GH¢5 using his Ghana Card.



“When we were coming [to the Delegates Conference], I decided to buy a ball of kenkey. This ball of kenkey sells for 5 cedis. The leaves on the kenkey alone will be 3 cedis; more expensive than the kenkey itself. Guess what, ladies and gentlemen, I bought the kenkey with my Ghana Card,” he said.

His comments come on the back of the Vice President's speech at the launch of two new high-level information technology programmes at Accra Business School at Baatson in Accra.



According to Dr Bawumia, he would choose the Ghana Card over infrastructural facilities such as interchanges.



Reacting to the comments of the Vice President, some social media users have described the opinion as ridiculous.



BOG/FNOQ



