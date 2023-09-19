I bought the Adenta property myself – Asenso-Boakye replies Ken Agyapong

Francis Asenso-Boakye, Bantama MP

Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Member of Parliament representing the Bantama Constituency and the Minister of Works and Housing, has once again responded to what he describes as "personal" attacks from Ken Agyapong, an aspiring NPP flagbearer.

Asenso-Boakye firmly maintains that all the allegations levelled against him by his colleague MP are baseless and unfounded.



He asserts that Ken Agyapong has failed to provide any evidence to support the various accusations he has made, dismissing a recent allegation suggesting that he was cohabiting with a friend in Adenta.



"I bought that property in Adenta myself," he clarified during an interview on Kumasi-based Kessben FM on Tuesday, September 19.



"It was a property I was living in myself, but the way he presented it made it seem as though I was sharing it with his friend, in a manner intended to embarrass me. This is simply untrue; it was my own property," Asenso-Boakye added.



Ken Agyapong had issued a stern warning to his fellow parliamentarian, cautioning Asenso-Boakye against making any further comments about him. Agyapong emphasized that he expected this to be the final time Asenso-Boakye spoke about him, expressing his frustration with recent remarks made by his fellow MP.



"Did I mention your name, Asenso? Then he said it. Why hasn't he owned up? Isn't he a man? I am advising Asenso; this should be his last statement. If he tries making another statement again, I will (sic). He should stay away, if not from Adenta to where he stays now, I will give a chronology. I didn't mention his name, but if he thinks he has benefited from the party for the past 8 years and so he will defend certain things, then," Kennedy Agyapong stated this during an interview on Kessben TV on Monday, September 18.

Kennedy Agyapong expressed his displeasure further, remarking, "the man does not have common sense, so is this a minister. I do not want to attack anyone with their politics, but if they try, I can attack them one by one because if you are not clean, don't come and attack Kennedy Agyapong.



"I did not mention Asenso's name only for him to come out and say he assumes I was referring to him," he added



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/BOG