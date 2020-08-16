General News

I bring message of peace, inclusiveness - Prof Opoku Agyemang to chiefs, people of Navrongo

Professor Opoku-Agyemang paid a courtesy call on the chief of Navrongo

Correspondence from Northern Region

Vice Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has stated strongly that a new government of the party would bring nothing less of leadership of peace and development, inclusiveness and tolerance.



She also said a future government of the NDC would invest immensely in the promotion of unity since it is a critical ingredient and bedrock for the country's development.



Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang was addressing a mammoth gathering during a courtesy call she paid the Chiefs and people of Navrongo Saturday when she made the statement and gave the assurance.



Her visit to the Paramount Chief and Elders of the Navrongo Traditional Area was part of her two-day tour of the Upper East Region.



There, the Vice Presidential candidate said her visit was to formally introduce herself to the Traditional council and people of Navrongo following her unveiling as running mate.

"My business here today is not so complex. I'm sure you've all heard of the announcement. You have heard many things but of course many of you have not set eyes on this person who has drawn so much goodwill towards the party. So I'm here in all humility to personally introduce myself to all of you here, to seek the support of the chief and his elders, to seek their advice and to seek their blessings because I'm very much aware that this journey is not a journey you take all by yourself."



"Going forward, our campaign is a message of peace, its a message of inclusiveness and tolerance, its not a message of ethnicity. The NDC has done this before and can do it again".



Professor Opoku-Agyemang, expressing her gratitude to Former President John Dramani Mahama for choosing her as his running mate, said she would commit herself to work with the male gender in all spheres to better serve the people.



She stated that she would not let negative comments about her gender distract her focus on helping the NDC return to power to ameliorate the suffering of Ghanaians.



"We are going to work with our men. This is not a matter of men and women. We have too many problems in this country to engage in that sort of thing. We'll work and support the men and they'll also work and support us because our mission is to develop the country not to compare ourselves". She emphasized.

She called on party sympathizers nationwide to desist from politics of insults and mudslinging, urging them to focus much on propagating the innovative ideas and policies of the NDC which is known for engaging clean campaigns.



For his part, the Navro-Pio through his spokesman, Dr. Dennis Chirawura, praised Former President John Dramani Mahama for settling on the candidature of a woman as running mate.



He said the selection of the former education minister was unprecedented in the political history of Ghana and the opposition party, and was his hope it would grease the fortunes of NDC in the December 2020 election.



He reminded the NDC on the importance of peaceful campaign, urging political parties to stick to ideas that would inform decisions of the electorate.

