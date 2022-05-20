I brought in my tigers for tourism, not to endanger public – Cheddar speaks

Freedom Jacob Caesar with one of the tigers

Wonder World Estates residents express concern over tigers in area

Freedom Jacob Caesar justifies tiger presence in home



Police to relocate tigers to appropriate facility



Businessman, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar has disclosed that his two tigers were bought in for the purposes of tourism.



It will be recalled that some residents at Wonder World Estates, Avenue Lincoln near the British High Commission at Ridge expressed reservations about the wildcats in the businessman’s house.



According to them, the presence of the seven-month-old tigers put fear in them and created a repugnant smell in the area.



The Daily Guide newspaper reports that one resident said that “the animals stink. Those animals are held inside an apartment where there is no access to proper fresh air. As soon as the door is open, you sniff a strong unpleasant smell emanating from them”.

But addressing the matter in an interview with the press, Mr. Bediako alias Cheddar said he had no intention of using his wildcats to create fear and panic.



On the contrary, he said the tigers will serve as a tourist attraction which will boost the local industry.



"Well, first of all, It's right. I have two tigers that I bought on (in) a bid between Ghana and Dubai of which I was the representative of the private sector that had initiated an interest in purchasing these animals," he said



"I wanted to go into the Safari world by making sure that Ghana becomes the first country in the whole of West Africa, East Africa and Central Africa except for South Africa that has these animals. We wanted to be the first that have it and so I went in for the male and female version of it," Mr. Bediako added.



On safety concerns, he indicated that he has installed a special cage to ensure that the tigers do not escape.



Mr Bediako said he had already invested over $100,000 in the upkeep of the animals and was working on establishing a zoo in the country.

Meanwhile, the police in a statement has said it will work with the relevant authorities to relocate the tigers to an appropriate facility.



“Police have reached out to the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission and efforts are underway to relocate the animals to an appropriate facility.



"A special police team has been deployed to provide adequate security in the affected neighborhood to ensure the safety of residents until the animals are relocated,” parts of the statement read.



