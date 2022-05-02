6
I built a 10-bedroom house in Ghana within three years - Israel-based Ghanaian lady

Svtv .png DJ Nyaami and Israel-based Ghanaian Kaakyire Kusiwaa

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

Israel-based Ghanaian single mother, Kaakyire Kusiwaa has disclosed that she has put up a 10-bedroom house in Ghana with only finishing touches to go.

In a chat on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Kusiwaa indicated that she began her journey from South Africa before settling in Israel. According to her, despite her little success in SA, she decided to migrate for better job opportunities.

Speaking on documentation for migrants, Kusiwaa mentioned that Israeli immigration gives work permits to anyone who seeks refuge in the country. However, the immigration can scrap off the work permit anytime without prior notice.

As a result, Madam Kusiwaa planned to work and build a home for herself and her children before she moves back to Ghana.

“If you are lucky, you can stay for six years before the permit is terminated. So I bought land for GHs20k after three months of working. It’s been three years, and I have built and roofed a ten-bedroom in Ghana.

"I do not want to live a flashy life here because you can’t go home and come back again. If they cancel my permit, I know I have a home to go to,” Kusiwaa said.

The mother of four added that they do not rely on the work permit because it is not secure. Kusiwaa mentioned that there are many well-paying jobs in Israel. However, most of them are menial.

Source: SVTV Africa
