I can’t tell if Adwoa Safo will be sanctioned for her absence – Majority Leader

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader in Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has indicated that the Member of Parliament(MP) for Dome-Kwabenya may return to Ghana this week from her base.

According to him, he cannot confirm if the lawmaker will be sanctioned for staying out of Parliament for more than 15 sitting days.



However, if she is summoned by the privileges committee and she gives a tangible reason for her absence she may escape sanctions.



“Well, where we are, our orders have adequate provisions to deal with some of these matters but it depends on whatever excuse that she has. If it’s plausible which is why the orders provide that if the person who absents himself for more than 15 sitting days in a meeting and is unable to offer any plausible justification for the absence then the committee of privileges will propose sanctions the person.



It depends on what information she’s carrying which she may give to the committee if she gets summoned to appear before the committee. Until then I wouldn’t say that she is going to be sanctioned. It depends on what if she goes before the committee whatever the response will be from her if it is justifiable if it’s excusable the committee will make the appropriate determination.”

The Majority Leader indicated that the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya has been in contact with him since she left Ghana in August and promised to be back in Ghana in January but has since not been back when she left in December.



Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has indicated that Adwoa Safo is holding the New Patriotic Party to ransom with her demands of the government.



According to him, she has told the President that she will only come if she is made the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament; a demand Kennedy Agyapong is firmly against and has decided to also make demands if the government heeds to it.



Kennedy Agyapong has indicated that he is in for a by-election because the Member of Parliament needs to be taken out to allow for people who are ready to work to take her place in her constituency.