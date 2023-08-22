I can assure you of level playground in the upcoming super delegates conference– NPP’s Evans Nimako

Director of Elections for the NPP, Evans Nimako

The Director of Elections for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako, has provided a strong assurance that the party's upcoming special delegates' conference will uphold fairness and transparency.

According to him, the NPP has taken comprehensive steps to establish a free and just electoral process for the party's super delegates' conference scheduled for Saturday, August 26, 2023.



The election with a total of 956 delegates projected to participate, will take place across all 16 regional capitals.



Additionally, there will be a collation centre at the NPP head office in Accra, tasked with selecting the top five presidential candidates in the initial voting round.



“Fears expressed by some of the concerned stakeholders have been addressed. I can assure you that the openness, fairness and level of playground provided, the level of engagement initiated by the committee to have a discussion with the EC, police and presidential aspirants all together will tell you that, the party is ready to conduct an exercise that is free and fair and transparent,” he said.



The director also emphasised the importance of adhering to party guidelines and regulations, urging stakeholders to ensure full compliance.



“And all stakeholders will appreciate the extent to which we carried this process so far, we are only appealing to stakeholders to ensure full compliance with the guidelines, rules and regulations of the party,” he added.

The upcoming super delegate conference by the NPP is to trim the 10 presidential aspirants from 10 to 5.



The top five will be presented to the national delegates on November 6, 2023, for them to select the flagbearer to lead the party into the 2024 general election.



