7
Menu
News

I can confidently say Chairman Wontumi is still my good friend - Justin Koduah

Video Archive
Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK), has said the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Chairman Wontumi, remains his good friend though he campaigned against him ahead of the party’s National Executive Elections on July 16.

Prior to the national delegates conference at the Accra Sports Stadium, Chairman Wontumi led 15 regional chairmen of the party to endorse John Boadu to secure a third term as the General Secretary.

He also in an interview categorically stated that John Boadu's victory as the General Secretary was "non-negotiable".

"Anybody who wants to contest John Boadu, then the person wants to pay school fees; he will be in debt," a confident Chairman Wontumi said.

Despite all these attempts, John Boadu lost his seat as he polled 2,524 votes while JFK polled 2,837.

At the thanksgiving service to mark the 30th anniversary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua called on the party members to forgive one another as he has done the same for Chairman Wontumi.

Speaking at the event he said “…as we have gathered here today in our solemn reflection let us think about the unity of our dear party. Say to a friend that in the interest of our dear party if he or she has offended you, you have forgiven the person today. And still, I can confidently say that Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako continues to be my regional chairman and my good friend.”

The NPP held its 30th-anniversary thanksgiving service on 31 July 2022 at UPSA, Accra.

The president and his vice were there to celebrate with the party.

Others include National, Regional, and Constituency Officers of the party, Ministers and Deputy Ministers, MPs, MMDCES, Heads of Parastatals, government appointees, TESCON members as well as the rank and file of the NPP showed up in their numbers to mark the event.



NYA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service