John Boadu, NPP General Secretary

General Secretary Aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Bissue, claims he can do a better job in the position as compared to the incumbent, John Boadu.

The politician who desires a healthy competition between the contenders for the position, believes he is the man for the job and will never stoop low to denigrate others to achieve his mission.



“I will not sit here and denigrate anybody. If the person I am competing with is competent, I will only promote a health competition. The General Secretary of the party is part of the national council and I am not going to denigrate John Boadu but I can do better,” he stated emphatically.



Currently the Western Regional General Secretary of the party, Charles Bissue reasons his experiences garnered over the years have prepared him to for the position at the national level.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, he said, “If I can deliver at the regional level then it means at the national level, I should be able to tell you which seats we will win and name them. Politics is now scientific, it is about strategy and not mere talk anymore.”

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), has set July 14 to July 16 to elect new National Officers for the party.



The General Secretary of the party, John Boadu, noted that nomination fees will cost GHS 20,000 for the National Chairman position, GHS 15,000 for the Vice Chairperson position, and GHS10,000 for the General Secretary position.



According to him, all other positions will cost GHS 8,000 apart from the special wings.



Other names contesting John Boadu for the General Secretary position are Charles Bissue, Musah Superior, Justine Kodua and Frederick Opare-Ansah.