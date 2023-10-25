I can no longer eat fufu twice a day, I'm selling my vote – NPP 'delegate'

Ama Serwaa, a supposed delegate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has declared that her vote is for sale ahead of the party's flagbearer-ship election scheduled for November 4, 2023.
Speaking in an interview on TV3, Ama Serwaa said her financial struggles have reached a point where she can barely afford to eat one meal a day as compared to times back when she ate fufu twice daily.
"I am hot, I used to eat fufu two times daily, but as of now, I am even struggling with one, so for me whoever pays the highest has my vote because we don't see them after elections,” she said.
On the back of the disappearing act by politicians, she stressed: “no one is ready to sacrifice for the country, all of us want something to survive on."
Four contenders are in the race for the NPP flagbearership slot including Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.
The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.
NPP delegate, Ama Serwaa says she’s unable to afford her usual 2 fufu meals a day because of financial constraints.
She’s willing to sell her votes to the aspirant who pays her the highest. #3NewsGH #ElectionCommandCentre pic.twitter.com/lPp5Vfi8GW— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) October 24, 2023
AM/SARA
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:
- NPP race: Bawumia’s campaign has no message – Political scientist
- There will be no kayayei when Kennedy Agyapong becomes president – Alex Tetteh
- NPP primaries: Police arrest man who threatened to attack voters in viral video
- I will leave my work and campaign against you – Otchere-Ankrah to dollar-rich Bibiani MP
- Any poll that gives Bawumia less than 75% is not serious – Sammi Awuku
- Read all related articles