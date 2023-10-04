I can’t afford three square meals, I spend GH¢20 daily – Lady cries at #OccupyBoG demo

The #OccupyBoG demo organised by the Minority in Parliament on Tuesday, October 3, brought to bare the grievances and dissatisfaction of the ordinary about the state of the nation.

Many participants of the #OccupyBoG demo shared how they are suffering greatly under the current economic meltdown and demanded immediate resolutions.



One of the people who divulged such heartbreaking stories is a lady GhanaWeb’s Reporter Mawuli Ahorlumegah interacted with during the protest.



According to this woman, she can’t afford a three-square meal because of the economic constraints on her finances.



She further shared that she only spends GH¢20 a day because spending more than that amount will spell doom for her.



“The way I’m suffering, I cannot afford three-square meals. I do it 1-0-1 (takes breakfast, no lunch and takes supper) otherwise, 1-0-0 (she takes only breakfast on some days). Three-square meals, I can’t afford. GH¢20 a day, that is what I spend."

The #OccupyBoG demo is happening just some two weeks after the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest ended with a majority of the Ghanaian youth flocking the surroundings of the Flagstaff House.



The Minority in Parliament, however, will announce the second session of the #OccupyBoG demo as the first one did not yield the desired results.



The organisers of the #OccupyBoG sought to present their petition to Governor Ernest Addison but rather, met the head of the security of the Bank of Ghana, Kwame Asare-Boateng.



The current posture of many citizens of the country registers displeasure and dissatisfaction with the state of the economy.



With this, the public is always ready to jump on any movement that seeks to put the ruling government on its toes.





