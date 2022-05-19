I can’t approach Ofori-Atta for assistance because I have oversight over his work – Adongo

Isaac Adongo is the MP for Bolgatanga Central

Adongo unhappy with leadership of Minority in Parliament for approving Ken Ofori-Atta as minister

I don’t have the Finance Minister’s phone number, Adongo



Isaac Adongo happy with progress of work on the electrification project at Sirigu



The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has said that for ethical reasons, he does not have the contact of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



The MP, who is also the Deputy Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, explained that due to his position, he plays an oversight role over the minister and his ministry, and as such, it would be conflicting for him to have any such personal contacts with him, reports dreamzfmonline.com.



“For ethical reasons I wouldn’t approach the Minister of Finance. For ethical reasons, I can’t approach Ofori-Atta for assistance. This is a person that I have oversight over. I can only ask him to do what he has to do. The kind of action that the minister of Energy took to get this thing done and I’m very clear what he did, if it is at the Minister of Finance, I cannot push him along those lines because I would not be comfortable to push him along those lines.



“I’m saying that because of the stakes and because of the burden of responsibility on me. When it comes to the Ministry of Finance and its agencies, I do not approach them and that is a fact. So, as we speak, I don’t have the Finance Minister’s phone number. I have never had his number, I don’t have his number and I don’t think I will have his number,” he said.

The Bolga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, however, stated that he has very good working relationships with other ministers or appointees of the government, such as the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.



“Fortunately, I have some very good friends in some of the ministries despite suspicions that I’m an enemy of government. You will find that a lot of our rural electrification projects that were dormant have suddenly become active. I haven’t visited some of them but you will find that work is happening in Sirigu and other places.



“It was because I had to personally approach the Energy Minister and tell him ‘These projects have stalled for a long time and I find it difficult going to those communities’ and it is rightly so because they (the people) need to enjoy the benefits of their labor. He asked me to write to him and when I wrote to him, immediately, he called an officer next door who turned out to be someone I could easily relate to and within a few days, the contractor was back on site,” he added.



Isaac Adongo is one of the people who strongly opposed the re-appointment of Ken Ofori-Atta as the Minister of Finance under the second tenure of the Akufo-Addo government.



When the minister was eventually approved with the blessing of his side of the House (the Minority), he broke ranks with them, unconventionally criticizing the leadership, adding that the nomination of Ofori-Atta should not have been approved.