‘I can’t deny my friend John Mahama’ – Chief Dele Momodu

Ayòbámidélé Àbáyòmí Ojútelégàn Àjàní Momodu, popularly known as Chief Dele Momodu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ovation International has stated that, he can’t deny his friend, the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.



According to him, he has travelled extensively with the former President and he is someone who believed in his talent.



“I can’t deny my friend, we’ve got very close, we travelled extensively together, he believed in my talent and he reached out and he used his power as a friend to tap into that talent. Today, if anybody sends me content from Ghana, I will never reject…,” the Nigerian business mogul told Bridget Otoo on Metro TV’s 'One on One show.'

Recounting some deep conversations, he had with the former Ghanaian leader after he lost the elections to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Chief Momodu indicated that the former President after handing over to President Akufo-Addo, offered to help his administration anytime he calls on him.



“One of the reasons why I love President Mahama to death is that, this man offered to help the incoming government, you don’t find that in Africa. In Africa, it is always about bitterness, when Mahama lost, Mahama left a brief and told the President If you need me anytime, please call, so what more can the man do?



“He is not a bitter man, I know that for a fact…when I invited him for Ovation carol during his last days as the President of Ghana, he came and I know our discussions, he was not bitter against anybody; interestingly, Nana was in the same hotel where Mahama was, can you imagine the President of Ghana was at Eko hotel and the incoming President of Ghana was at Eko hotel…,” he stated.



Chief Dele Momodu added that even though his businesses are not in Ghana, he is still in Ghana because he comfortable in Ghana and most of his houses are in the country.