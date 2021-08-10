I can’t find jobs under Akufo-Addo’s government – Bawah Mogtari cries out

Private legal practitioner, Joyce Bawah Mogtari

•Bawah Mogtari claims people are scared to bring him jobs due to victimization

•She says that was not the case under the Mahama government



•She opines that one of John Mahama's biggest legacies was his tolerance of opposing views



Private legal practitioner, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has disclosed the challenges in securing cases as a lawyer identified with the National Democratic Congress under the Akufo-Addo administration.



Bawah Mogtari says due to victimization and other factors, her law firm is struggling to get cases due to her affiliation with the NDC.



She observed that though the practice existed years ago, it has been worsened under the Akufo-Addo administration with people now afraid to refer cases to her.



“I can’t even find a job, business is not coming and there are some friends you can no longer visit because of politics. These things used to be there they have worsened now.

“I had a colleague who used to head of legal, he went to contest elections and came back to work in the department but no one fired him. He worked till retirement but today, you won't even be allowed to go. There are government agencies who owe me but I won’t even go for the money because once you make a move, it will leak and only God knows where it will get.



“I serve President Mahama in a very special category but I’m also a professional in some law firms … I don’t take salaries and things but people should be comfortable to bring me their briefs and not be afraid of repercussions but it's hard. This is also because the environment is very partisan”.



Bawah Mogtari expressed that, unlike the current trends where there appears to be intolerance of opposing views, the era of John Mahama guaranteed the expression of divergent views.



She said that John Mahama exhibited a great level of tolerance and that she believes will be her legacy.



“I think one of the most lasting things that go for Mahama is his level of tolerance. He was tolerant to all kinds of views,” she said.