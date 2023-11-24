I can’t lead 2024 campaign with current state of our roads – Western Region NPP chairman

A campaign poster of Francis Ndede, NPP Western Regional Chairman

The Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western Region, Francis Ndede Siah has warned that he will not be able to lead the party’s presidential campaign in the region if the government fails to address the road infrastructure deficit, specifically in the Jomoro Constituency.

According to the regional chairman, the constituency, in general, has been starved of road development, however, the peculiar case of Jomoro is very disheartening.



“Even my own constituency Jomoro, if they are not able to come and fix the road, hardly will I be able to go there that I am going to campaign. I have nothing to say and there is nothing to show.



"I cannot go there and stand on a platform and no presidential aspirant can come here for me to lead him to that constituency,” he stated in an interview on Despite Media’s Neat FM (November 23).



Comparing the constituency to others within the region, Mr Siah noted that Jomoro which is a major contributor in terms of natural resources seems to have been neglected in favour of the others.



“It is very difficult, just about 18 to 20 kilometres road, the GNPC and Ghana Gas, when you come to the area the oil and gas are all coming from Jomoro but the factory has been built in Ellembelle.



"The supply of the needed raw materials is from Jomoro. Compare Jomoro and Ellembelle in terms of development. Jomoro is not near to Ellemebelle as if we don’t matter. No, you can’t eat your cake and have it,” he warned.

According to the regional chairman, all his attempts to have the government to address his concerns have been met with deaf ears. He noted that the party risks losing the 2024 presidential election if the plea is not heeded to.



“I have sent it to cabinet and cabinet retreat. I don’t know where else I have not pushed this issue. It was the same in the 2020 election, I warned that the issue of galamsey be addressed or we will lose the Western Region to the NDC, and it came to pass.



"We have not learnt our lessons; a lot of things have not been changed. My brother, we all came to meet politics and we will one day leave it behind but I will not put my hard-earned reputation on the line for people to insult me,” he stated.







