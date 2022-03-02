I can't manipulate polling station album, it's ungodly - Freda Prempeh

Freda Prempeh, Member of Parliament for Tano North

Dr Freda Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Tano North (MP) Constituency in the Ahafo Region, has refuted media report, alleging her intention to manipulate the constituency's album ahead of the polling station elections.

"This is ungodly, and I can't do that," the outspoken MP said describing the said report as false, unfounded and unsubstantiated, saying the "story is concocted to run me down, but there is no way my political foes within the NPP in the constituency can succeed".



"What baffles me is that I have not even granted an interview on the Jewel FM as reported. This diabolism clearly indicates that my enemies are seriously at work, but God has been by my side all these years, and I believe He would continue to stand by me if everybody rejected me", she said.



Dr Prempeh, also the Minister of State in charge of Works and Housing, told Journalists at Duayaw-Nkwanta, "internal enemies and traitors always tried to make you unpopular in the eyes of the people if you stand for the truth. There is no way I can sacrifice the development of my people and go around sharing money, and this is what some people around don't like".



Politics, the MP explained, was purposely meant for development and to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people, saying, "this is exactly what I have stood for years now, and there is no way, or nothing can sway my attention and focus from that".



Dr. Prempeh emphasized the NPP remained a strong party under a great elephant that prioritized and cherished internal democracy and advised some supporters of the party to refrain from the godless "pull him down attitude" in the supreme interest of the party.

"I think what we have to concentrate on doing much is to sell the innumerable achievements of President Akufo-Addo as well as the rich ideologies and philosophies of the NPP to make the party more attractive and woo the voting masses for a landslide victory in Election 2024", she said.



Dr Prempeh said she was sincerely unhappy about alleged irregularities that had characterized the party's polling station elections and appealed to all disgruntled members and supporters to remain calm and rather pass through the party laid down procedures to seek redress for their grievances.



The MP said she remained hopeful that her constituents would give her another opportunity to represent them in Parliament in Election 2024.



"I have not failed my constituents. I am always in touch with them. Just make time and come around, and you will see the level of development in Tano North. Every community has one way, or the other benefited from two or three development projects. In fact, I have worked, and I believe the people would testify", Dr Prempeh stated.