I can’t stop corruption - Kissi Agyebeng tells parliament

The Special Prosecutor nominee, Kissi Agyebeng, has pledged to make corruption very costly even though he admits he cannot stop the menace.



Responding to questions during his vetting on July 22, 2021, Mr Agyebeng assured that he will, if approved, will ensure that corrupt practices will be difficult to engage.



“I am not naïve to assume that I am going to stop corruption. There’s no way I can stop corruption. God himself will not acclaim to that but, I am going to make corruption very costly to engage in,” Kissi Agyebeng told the Appointments Committee.

Agyebeng who has been nominated to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is before the Appointments Committee of Parliament as part of a constitutional mandate to answer questions.



His appointment comes after Martin Amidu, the first-ever Special Prosecutor, resigned in November 2020, citing interference by the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as one of his reasons.



Kissi Agyebeng, a private legal practitioner, and a lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law, will therefore become the second Special Prosecutor, should he go through the vetting successfully.



Per section 13 (8) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), when the position of the SP becomes vacant, the President shall, within six months, appoint another qualified person for that portfolio.