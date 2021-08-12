I can’t stop thanking you – Berekum Omanhene to Akufo-Addo

The Berekum Omanhene recounted a visit to Jubilee House, where he asked the President to fix roads

The Omanhene of the Berekum Traditional Area, Dasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo III, has praised the President of Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for superintending over the transformation of Berekum since he assumed the reins of office in January 2017.

Dasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo III made this known on Tuesday, 10th August 2021, when President Akufo-Addo, as part of the latter’s 2-day working visit of Bono Region, paid a courtesy call on him at his palace at Berekum.



“I cannot stop thanking the President. When I drive through Berekum township, I always say, ‘had it not been Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, where would Berekum have been’? Before the NPP came into office in 2017, Berekum town roads were in a deplorable condition,” he said.



The Berekum Omanhene recounted a visit to the Jubilee House in 2019, where he appealed to the President to help fix the road network in Berekum, as a fitting testament to the fact that the town is a stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



“The President assured me that in two or three weeks, work would begin. True to his word, work began, and it has been a happy experience so far for residents of Berekum and for all motorists. This is because he promised that 14km of inner Berekum streets would be asphalted, and it has been done. God richly bless him”, Dasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo III said.



He also applauded the President for overseeing the ongoing construction of roads in Berekum and adjoining towns under the Sinohydro Facility and the completion of the first phase of the “Thursday Market”, which is the major market for residents of the town.

The Omanhene indicated the President’s pledge of ensuring an even spread of industries across the country through the 1-District-1-Factory policy had been realized in Berekum through the establishment of the $16 million WEDDI Africa Tomato Factory at Domfete.



The policy aims to promote rapid industrialization at the district level through strong linkages to agriculture and other natural resource endowments to create jobs and wealth.



The factory will process some 40,000 metric tons of fresh tomatoes per annum and has a 500 metric ton cold room facility to store fresh tomato fruits.



In addition, a model farm and research centre designed to conduct seed trials and train farmers on best farm practices and an agric-input Shop to supply inputs to the farmers at affordable prices have been established by the company.



Additionally, 2,400-acre farmland as a nucleus farm has been set up by Weddi Africa, with the company also spearheading the establishment of a Tomato Outgrower Farmers Association in Tano North and Berekum West districts, with 2,000 registered farmers from Ahafo and Bono regions.

Touching on Agenda 111, the pledge to construct a district hospital in 101 districts across the country that do not have district hospitals, Dasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo III indicated that this would become realities in Berekum West, precisely at Domfete, and at Kutrie no.2. in Berekum East.



“We thank President Akufo-Addo and the NPP for these developments. We also have to applaud him for the fight against COVID-19. We know we still have active cases, but when you compare our situation to those pertaining to other countries, you will acknowledge that God has been good to us. This is because of the leadership provided by the President. We thank you, Mr President,” he added.



He, nonetheless, urged the President to help ensure the vaccination of all Ghanaians against COVID-19, as this is the surest way of returning the lives and livelihoods of the population back to normal.



Upgrading of Wamfie-Adiembra Phase 1 & 2 Feeder Roads (36.50km)



At Wamfie, the President inspected ongoing work on the Wamfie-Adiembra road, which is an important inter-district road, that links some ten (10) communities from the Dormaa East District to the Sunyani East District.

The major communities along the road corridor are Wamfie, Praprababida, Adiembra, and Nsagobesa, and with inhabitants of these communities being predominantly cocoa farmers, it will also help in carting food produce from these communities.



Phase one of the project, spanning some 21.20 kilometres, is being constructed by Messrs Mellow Ghana Ltd and is expected to be completed on 29th December 2022, at the cost of GH¢25,313,834.94.



Phase 2 of the project, which is some 15.30km in length, is being constructed by Messrs H&J Batiticha Ltd, at the cost of GH¢21,317,501.48, and is expected to be completed on 5th January 2022.