I can't understand why people are bastardizing Togbe Afede - Atik Mohammed expresses shock

Atik Mohammed, a former PNC General Secretary, has jabbed those criticizing Togbe Afede XIV for returning his ex- gratia to the State.

The Paramount Chief and the Agbogbomefia of Asogli, Togbe Afede XIV has revived arguments about ex-gratia payment to public service holders after he released a statement indicating he had returned a sum of GHC365,392.67 for his service as a Council of State member from 2017 to 2020.



While some people see his action as honourable, others argue he has slighted the other members of the Council who receive their ex gratia.



Broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere has registered a strong opposition to the Chief returning his ex gratia.



Paul Adom-Otchere argues that Togbe Afede XIV must refund more money than the ex gratia because he failed to attend meetings by the Council.



According to him, out of 242 meetings held by the Council in 48 months, the Chief attended only 39 representing 16% but despite his failure to attend majority of the meetings, he “collected all his salaries and other benefits”.

Atik Mohammed, in his submissions on the issue during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, believed Togbe Afede returned his ex-gratia not for populist purposes but rather as his way of being noble about not needing it.



He stated that the Chief is a successful businessman and, unlike other public servants who may not find employment after leaving the sector, he (Togbe Afede) is still well off without the ex-gratia.



Adding that there is nothing wrong with public servants collecting ex-gratia, he, however, found it hard to accept that someone who decides to give it back will end up receiving insults.



"I can't fathom why people are bastardizing him, stigmatizing him, attempting to make it look as if it's a crime to return money to the State," he said.



