'I cashed-out in 2021' - Fancy Gadam speaks on sold-out concerts

Ghanaian Afropop singer, Fancy Gadam, has revealed that 2021 was a good year for him as he made huge sums of money from music.



Fancy Gadam, who hails from the Northern Region of Ghana, has indicated that he put together some concerts that witnessed a huge turnout.



All in all, his musical concerts had the numbers, this proves that Ghanaians are indeed enjoying his songs which he intimated are massive hits.

Speaking in an interview with Tilly Akua Nipaa on OnePlay Africa, the 2018 VGMA 'Song of the Year' award winner noted that he is looking forward to increasing his fanbase in this new year.



He stated: "2021 was a blessed year for me because I cashed out a lot. I did a lot of concerts. Sold-out concerts to be precise, the love for Fancy Gadam in 2021 was huge so I am hoping to multiply that numbers in 2022."



Fancy Gadam added: "The song 'Get Busy' (fusion of Amapiano) is very big in the North...It is one of the biggest songs we had in 2021. My song 'Kom' is very big in the North too because it is in the local dialect. There was a lot of hit songs in the North when it comes to 2021."



Watch the video below:



