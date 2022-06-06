I condemn the whole issue of armed demonstration unreservedly with no apology - Oduro Takyi

Regional Coordinator for Caye-West Africa, Bernard Oduro Takyi

Regional Coordinator for Caye-West Africa, Bernard Oduro Takyi has condemned the whole issue of armed demonstration following the response of the Police administration on the June 4 case.

Talking to Kafui Dey on the GTV Breakfast Show, he gave the genesis of the June 4 demonstration stating that they were 4 people on a show deliberating on the Agyapa royalty deal with the motive to protect the country’s natural resources.



“This issue of the June 4 demonstration was triggered by me. On May 12, I went to a show on Power Fm with Afrifa Okatakyie and we were talking about the Agyapa royalty deal and I made a very bold statement that all the ‘architistic’ holders in Ghana must rise up and fight against it because it is a natural…(SIC) per the Constitution of Ghana, article 268 and 269, that we need to protect our natural resources,” he said.



Mr. Oduri Takyi mentioned that the discussion involved 4 main people, thus, himself, Captain Smart, Oliver Vormawor, and Afrifa Okatakyie who wanted to air their grievances legitimately.

“At the initial part of the preparation towards the…I was part of it and we agreed among the 4 of us ourselves; myself, Captain Smart, Oliver, and Okatakyie that it has to be legitimate and flow the rules of what the public order has it that 1994 Act 491 (SIC). Then we agreed that any letter that goes out, we have to be privy to it,” he added.



He further professed that he has got no idea of the content of the letter of a group seeking police clearance to hold a three-day protest with armed security.



“So myself, Okatakyie, Captain Smart nobody had the idea about the content of that letter. So when I saw the Police administration responding to a letter from him, I said no this is unconscionable,” he inferred.