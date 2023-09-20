I contributed heavily to the NPP’s cause behind the scenes – COP Alex Mensah

Retired Commissioner of Police (COP), George Alex Mensah

Retired Commissioner of Police (COP), George Alex Mensah, has expressed optimism about his chances of winning the Asante Bekwai parliamentary seat in the Ashanti Region; a decision he recently announced.

CoP Alex Mensah, who served as a police officer before retiring, believes that his significant 'behind-the-scenes' contributions to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) while still in law enforcement will work in his favor during the party's upcoming primaries.



During an interview on the Angel Morning Show, the outspoken former officer, who openly expressed his affinity for the NPP during his tenure in the police force, asserted that he is the ideal candidate to represent the NPP following Joseph Osei-Owusu (Joe Wise).



He also pointed out that he meets the NPP's constitutional requirement of actively engaging in politics for a minimum of two years before being eligible to contest as a Parliamentary Candidate.



"Yes, I was actively involved, and that can have a broader interpretation, including engaging in underground work for the party," he stated

Addressing concerns about his involvement in the ongoing investigations related to a leaked tape plot aimed at removing the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akufo Dampare, COP Alex Mensah downplayed the notion that it would negatively impact his aspirations to become a Member of Parliament.



