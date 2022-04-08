0
I couldn’t teach because I was embarrassed about my accent - USA based Ghanaian

Ghanaian teacher based in the USA, Benjamin Kwakye, has revealed that his wish to teach abroad was interrupted because he was embarrassed about the Ghanaian accent.

Speaking on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Benjamin indicated that after years of teaching in Ghana, he moved to the USA with his wife. Upon arrival, he realized that there was a vast difference between the Ghanaian accent and theirs.

“I speak English well, but I realized that there’s a difference between the accents. They couldn’t hear anything I said, and I could not understand them too,” he narrated.

Benjamin added that he had to switch careers and took State Tested Nursing Assistant classes.

“I could barely hear anything they taught in the class. I read the books to understand because I could not understand anything due to the accent. Eventually, I got used to their accent. After that, I got a job with a nursing home,” he said.

Presently, Benjamin is a respiratory therapist as well as his wife.

Source: SVTV Africa
