I cried all day when I saw the desecration of Atta Mills’ grave – Lante Vanderpuye

Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Member of Parliament for Odododiodioo Constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has lamented what he says is the disrespect and desecration of the final resting place of former President John Evans Atta Mills.



The MP, speaking at a July 19, 2022 press conference in Parliament said he had shed tears all day after visiting Asmodwee Park, where Mills was buried.



He showed a photo on his phone of what seemed to be major upgrades specifically around the tomb of the former president who died a decade ago.

Vanderpuye, flanked by other Minority MPs were part of the presser originally addressed by Samuel Atta Mills, brother of the late President, who is also an MP.



He lamented serially the upgrades around the tomb and charged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to instruct the state agency supporting the upgrades to cease and desist from acts that hurt the Atta Mills family.



When Vanderpuye took his turn, he submitted: “This is how the grave looks like as at today when we visited the place. I have been sad, I have cried since morning, you could see from my eyes.



“… renovating the place does not call for this desecration and you can’t do anything like that without informing and notifying the family, because our customs and traditions demands that if you are doing such a thing, a family member must be present,” he stressed.



He said no member of the family per their checks had been informed of the work that were ongoing as the family and the National Democratic Congress gets ready to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Atta Mills’ death.

“I have asked Sammy and Cadman (brothers of Atta Mills), we have asked the family and know member of the family was informed of such desecration and disrespect of the grave of the man who made all of us,” he lamented.







