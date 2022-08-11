I cried in the first few years of being in the UK - Ghanaian lady reveals

UK-based Ghanaian, Priscilla Agyekum R

Source: SVTV Africa

UK-based Ghanaian, Priscilla Agyekum has revealed that she was frustrated in the first two years of her time in London because she was homesick and had no communication with friends in Ghana whatsoever.

Mrs. Agyekum travelled to the UK 12 years ago to join her parents. Despite the excitement of moving permanently, she did not anticipate the difficulties of living abroad. Speaking on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Priscilla indicated that she missed the “food, people and the lifestyle of Ghanaians,” but she could not go back.



“The excitement was there, but when I got here, what I saw was not what I anticipated. I had to get all the right documents before getting a job here. For a few weeks, I was indoors, and that is where the tears came in. Back then, no WhatsApp, and calling Ghana was expensive,” she said on SVTV Africa.



Mrs. Agyekum was quite comfortable in Ghana as a business owner, but she felt lonely and bored, which drove her into frustration. Her family were all in the UK.

“Also, I couldn’t find a job with my certificate, and I had to get a cleaning job. Waking up at dawn in the winter to catch a train made me cry whenever I remembered Ghana,” she told DJ Nyaami.



Eventually, Priscilla got a job as a ward hostess and got training as a healthcare assistant. She rose through the ranks through training and earned a degree in nursing. Presently, Madam Priscilla is a registered nurse hoping to get a master’s degree soon.