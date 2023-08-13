I’d have died a foolish death – Mama Kali recalls receiving GH¢10 from Agya Koo for NPP campaign

Actress Adwoa Boahemaa (Mama Kali)

Actress Mama Kali who was one of the showbiz personalities to have campaigned rigorously for the then-opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has recounted receiving a meager amount from colleague Agya Koo for a well-executed campaign that brought the party to power in 2016.

Reiterating that she received GH¢10 from Agya Koo, and sometimes, GH¢20, Mama Kali said the actor had claimed that the party had no money due to the economic situation in the country at the time, with a promise they would be well taken care of should the NPP and its candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wrestle power from then-president John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress.



Unfortunately, she has been sidelined and received nothing for campaigning for the NPP.



“Agya Koo was the leader,” she recalled. “I really campaigned to the extent that I could be away from home for four days. We went to remote areas.”



“In the beginning, we were not receiving any amount so Agya Koo told us that Nana said there’s no money but we should keep up doing a good job; when they win power, they would take care of us. Indeed, sometimes, we were given GH¢10, GH¢20 after campaigning. The highest we received was GH¢100 after a campaign at Asante Akyem Agogo. That was given to us by Andy Kankam.”

Speaking in an interview on The Delay Show aired on Sunday, August 13, 2023, and monitored by GhanaWeb, Mama Kali said she later found out that Agya Koo was given money for disbursement. What seemed to greatly upset her was the revelation that, during the campaign, she had been informed that no funds had been set aside for the endeavor, only for a contradictory account to emerge.



“Interestingly, Agya Koo was receiving sums of money and we got that information from someone,” she recounted. “We had told the fellow we had quit because after we campaigned and survived a road accident, we earned nothing; we would have died a foolish death for embarking on that journey.”



“After we won, we still didn’t earn anything,” Mama Kali, known in private life as Adwoa Boahemaa, added.





