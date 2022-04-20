2
I’d use my money as a pillow than export goods to Ghana - South Korea-based Ghanaian

Adolf ,,.png Adolf Quist, South Korea-based Ghanaian

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

South Korea-based Ghanaian, Adolf Quist has revealed that he has no intentions of exporting goods to Ghana due to excessive charges at the port.

In an interview on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Adolf indicated that he has decided to save his money than go through the stress of the Tema Port.

“I cleared my goods from the Tema ports last December, but the stress I went through was too much. I've decided to pack my money into a pillow and sleep on it. When I decide to come back home, I will buy a car and send it with me.”

"The clearing agents at the Tema ports make the whole thing complicated. The charges are very confusing, but you have to pay because you need the goods. Eventually, you don’t make any profit,” he said on SVTV Africa.

According to Adolf, he will only accept to import goods to Ghana if someone contracts him to buy the goods, so he doesn't have to pay excessive charges.

“If you want me to buy a car for you, you will deal with the clearing agents yourself. I won’t have to deal with them myself,” he added.

